Pattaya driver runs train barrier, nearly kills 4 people

A pickup truck driver who tried to outrun a train nearly paid for his mistake the lives of four people.

Prasert Rittiboon, 54, told Banglamung police he was in a rush to meet a friend, and ignored the barrier in front of the Nong Pung Puay Railway.







As he pulled out to cross the cracks, a Bangkok-Plutaluang locomotive smashed the engine of his four-door Mitsubishi Triton.

He and three passengers suffered only minor injuries from the train, which took a half-kilometer to stop following the collision.







































