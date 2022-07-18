Pattaya driver runs train barrier, nearly kills 4 people

By Pattaya Mail
The pickup truck was no match for the locomotive which smashed into the vehicle tearing it to pieces.

A pickup truck driver who tried to outrun a train nearly paid for his mistake the lives of four people.
Prasert Rittiboon, 54, told Banglamung police he was in a rush to meet a friend, and ignored the barrier in front of the Nong Pung Puay Railway.



As he pulled out to cross the cracks, a Bangkok-Plutaluang locomotive smashed the engine of his four-door Mitsubishi Triton.
He and three passengers suffered only minor injuries from the train, which took a half-kilometer to stop following the collision.

The Bangkok-Plutaluang locomotive took a half-kilometer to stop after colliding with the pickup truck.




The stunned passengers of the pickup truck sit silently looking at the scene of the wreck, thanking their lucky stars that they are still alive.









