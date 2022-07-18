Venues in Thailand reminded to implement proper zoning for cannabis products

Authorities are reminding convenience stores and shopping malls to clearly designate sections where cannabis-based food, drink and snack products are sold and to limit sales to customers over the age of 20.

Discussing an incident in which a child became ill after consuming a snack containing cannabis, Weerachai Nolwachai, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said the agency had already issued a public health ruling requiring that cannabis be clearly labeled as an ingredient, regardless of the amount present.







Weerachai added that the label must clearly specify that the product is not for sale to minors, pregnant or nursing women, and anyone allergic to cannabidiol (CBD) oil, a substance extracted from cannabis and hemp, or Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis.





A campaign is meanwhile continuing in Ban ThungPhaem’s community enterprise of Mae Hong Son province to urge locals to strictly adhere to government regulations concerning the cultivation of cannabis plants, and to monitor for suspicious activity.



Community Founder OrapinPhayapitaksakul said locals have been warned not to use cannabis for recreational purposes and to assist the government in promoting the plant’s medicinal properties to treat those with illnesses.(NNT)

































