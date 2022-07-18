Pattaya bids farewell to departing tourists with police checkpoint

Departing tourists from Pattaya were slightly frustrated when on their way out of town they had to go through police checkpoints set up along the highway.

Banglamung and Pattaya officers staffed the July 17 checkpoint on Sukhumvit Road in front of Banglamung Police Station.







Officers inspected cars and motorbikes for any wrongdoing, writing tickets for not using motorcycle helmets or seatbelts, missing licenses or insurance, or unsanctioned modifications to vehicles.

Police claimed the checkpoint didn’t make bad holiday traffic worse, although they did set up in one lane of the busy highway.































