Pattaya dragnet laid for illegal Bolt drivers

Chonburi transportation officials and Pattaya police put out a dragnet for illegal ride-hailing drivers using the unsanctioned Bolt app.

Department of Land Transport chief Chatchai Anantakul and traffic officers manned a street checkpoint following numerous fights between licensed cabbies and Bolt drivers, as well as several criminal incidents involving Bolt drivers.







Officials said they caught “many” drivers, without being specific, and fined them 2,000 baht each.

The drivers reportedly claimed that they earned so little money from Bolt that the 2,000-baht fine left them broke.



























