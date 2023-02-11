Pattaya street workers tackle manhole problems

Pattaya street workers repaired sewer grates and replaced manhole covers stolen by thieves.

City Councilman Dilok Thongnak accompanied city workers to the Wat Thamsamakee and Paniadchang communities Feb. 7 to respond to his constituents’ manhole-related gripes.







On Sukhumvit Soi 79, thieves had taken numerous manhole covers to sell for scrap. City workers measured the sewer openings and ordered new ones that will be replaced soon.

The group then moved to Soi Paniadchang where manhole lids and sewer grates were banging and clanging every time a vehicle ran over them. Workers releveled the fittings and welded down the grates to bring relative silence back to the neighborhood.



























