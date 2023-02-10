Thai parents grieve death of daughter in Turkey earthquake tragedy

A 29-year-old Thai woman, Chamaiphon Homsantia, has been found dead following a massive earthquake in Turkey.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of over 7.8, was considered one of the strongest to hit the area in a century and has claimed more than 17,000 lives, with at least 12,873 in Turkey and 3,162 in Syria.







Chamaiphon, from Chaiyaphum province, was working at a business in Georgia before moving to Turkey when the Covid-19 situation improved. She was last in contact with her family over the weekend and was later found under the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Iskenderun.

The Thai embassy has been working with the Turkish authorities to notify the victim's family and to transport the deceased's body back to Thailand.







Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin has conveyed his condolences to Chamaiphon’s family and instructed the Social Security Office (SSO) to provide financial assistance.

According to SSO Secretary-General Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, Chamaiphon was previously employed as a masseuse at the Ramada by Wyndham Iskenderun Hotel and was covered under Section 33 for salaried employees before resigning in 2015. (NNT)




























