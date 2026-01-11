Wild brawl erupts among Russian tourists in Jomtien, friend knocked out while trying to intervene

PATTAYA, Thailand — Chaos broke out in front of a convenience store at the entrance of Jomtien Soi 15 late on January 8, when a group of Russian tourists engaged in a violent fight, leaving three men injured.

Police received a report around 11:00 p.m. and rushed officers from Pattaya City Police along with Sawang rescue teams to the scene. Upon arrival, three male Russian tourists were found injured, with signs of struggle and torn clothing. Rescue teams provided first aid, but all three refused transport to the hospital. They were later seen sitting together to calm down and reconcile their dispute, assisted by four other friends (three women and one man) from their group of seven. No one opted to press charges, and the group eventually returned to their accommodations.







Eyewitnesses described how the incident began: after leaving the convenience store, two men from the group suddenly argued violently, smashing a beer bottle on the ground. The confrontation quickly escalated into a running fistfight. Friends tried to intervene, but one was struck in the face and knocked unconscious, hitting his head on the ground. Bystanders called the police as the situation spiraled out of control.



Video footage captured by local residents shows the heated exchange and ensuing fight, including attempts by friends and locals to separate the combatants. At one point, one man grabbed a beer bottle in an attempt to strike, while another friend was knocked out cold while trying to stop the fight, prompting screams from accompanying women.



































