Bangkok police ready for Oct 14 political rally

Police will ask political demonstrators not to block the motorcade of His Majesty the King on Oct 14.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat said that to cope with the upcoming demonstration, police would apply the similar measures that they had used with the previous rally on Sept 19 and 20. Police were conducting intelligence to prepare their forces for the Oct 14 demonstration.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

He assured that checkpoints would be set up to screen out weapons and ill people to guarantee public safety and the control of the coronavirus disease 2019.

Regarding the graduation ceremony for Level 6 and Level 9 Pali scholars over which His Majesty the King will preside at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha on Oct 14, Pol Gen Damrongsak said police would ask demonstrators to pave the way for the royal motorcade that might pass the demonstration venue to the temple.

Police were duty-bound to ensure maximal security for His Majesty the King, he said. (TNA)











