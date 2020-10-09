Pattaya preschooler bitten in face by soi dog

A Naklua preschooler needed stitches after a stray dog bit her in the face.

Patcharin Taveesuk brought her daughter to the hospital for three stitches and preventive treatment followed the attack on Pattanakarn Soi 15 Oct. 8.







Patcharin said she was closing the gate in her yard when a white-brown soi dog ran up to her waiting daughter, jumped on the girl and bit her face. It then ran away.

The mother she wants Nongprue officials to do something about the large number of strays on the street.

Nongprue councilman Wanchai Sanngam visited the area and concluded that many soi dogs are in heat and are more fierce than usual, but pledged to get dog catchers to step up their work.

