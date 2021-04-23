Pattaya demands South Road sidewalks restored

Pattaya is demanding that a telecom contractor restore part of South Road’s sidewalks where no roadwork is underway.







Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad said April 21 that a contractor for CAT Telecom has ripped up sidewalks on South Road from Sukhumvit Road to the Third Road junction, even though contractors on the multi-utility wire-burying project are supposed to work in stages.







The Provincial Electricity Authority, which began the project to move power lines below ground, closed only part of the busy thoroughfare. But the unidentified contractor for CAT, which is piggy-backing on the PEA project, caused major disruptions and inconveniences by ripping up all the sidewalks and leaving them a mess even when no work was underway.



Pattana said the city has spoken with the company and instructed it to restore sidewalks in all places where it currently isn’t working.

























