Pattaya to host small, outdoor events to boost tourism

By Pattaya Mail
0
262
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome brainstormed tourism-promotion ideas with business leaders Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, PBTA President Boonanan Pattanasin, Grand Bella Hotel Manager Miss Motakot Kuladilok and others.

Pattaya will organize small, outdoor events to boost tourism while staying within coronavirus-control guidelines.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome met April 22 at the Mood restaurant with city business and tourism leaders to brief them on Covid-19 vaccination plans and brainstorm tourism promotion ideas.

He said the city would try to organize events like the recent kite festival and Thai Chamber of Commerce trade fair, which were both outside and spread over a wide area so that large crowds could not congregate.



At the same time, the city is preparing sites to vaccinate the public against Covid-19, he said. The city has requested 1,500 urgent doses to inoculate medical workers and is waiting until Chonburi begins administering 100,000 doses a day in June.


The mayor called the meeting to provide a brief on Covid-19 vaccination plans.



The city is preparing sites to vaccinate the public against Covid-19, the mayor said.

Preparations are underway to turn Pattaya’s Indoor Stadium on Chaiyapruek 2 into a vaccination center.








RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR