Pattaya to host small, outdoor events to boost tourism

Pattaya will organize small, outdoor events to boost tourism while staying within coronavirus-control guidelines.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome met April 22 at the Mood restaurant with city business and tourism leaders to brief them on Covid-19 vaccination plans and brainstorm tourism promotion ideas.



He said the city would try to organize events like the recent kite festival and Thai Chamber of Commerce trade fair, which were both outside and spread over a wide area so that large crowds could not congregate.







At the same time, the city is preparing sites to vaccinate the public against Covid-19, he said. The city has requested 1,500 urgent doses to inoculate medical workers and is waiting until Chonburi begins administering 100,000 doses a day in June.































