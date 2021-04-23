Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok calls for blood donations

Siriraj Hospital has called healthy people who have not visited high-risk areas or been in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients in the past two weeks to donate blood.







Siriraj’s Department of Transfusion Medicine chief Dr Parichart Phermphikul said the hospital’s blood bank is running low because people have not been donating blood due to the COVID-19 outbreak, adding that many patients need emergency surgery, and many require blood transfusions.



Only donors who weigh more than 48 kilograms and have slept at least six hours the night before will be allowed to give blood. Donations can be made at the hospital daily from 8.30am to 4pm. Call (02) 414 0100 or (02) 414 0102 for more information. (NNT)





















