With help from Pattaya, Banglamung Sub-district trimmed trees and cut grass on traffic islands along Sukhumvit Road to improve the scenery and road safety.

Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat inspected the work in progress March 16 as a work crew used equipment loaned by Pattaya City to clean up the area.

The tiny sub-district lacks the resources and funds for its own mowers, so it borrowed three from Pattaya, which also contributed 10 workers to join Banglamung’s 10.