Pattaya fixes subsided street off Siam Country Club Road

By Warapun Jaikusol
Pattaya City engineers are hard at work to repair the subsided road in Soi Mabyailia 43 off Siam Country Club Road expected to be completed in a couple of days.

Nongprue ordered a contractor to repair a drainage trough in front of Soi Mabyailia 43 off Siam Country Club Road that was damaged by an earlier road collapse.

Subdistrict engineering chief Berkchai Nillapanan inspected the repairs to the road’s surface and the drainage ditch March 16.

The road had subsided on March 10 and still has large holes that needed patched.

The road will be reinforced with concrete and concrete drainage pipes will be laid in the trough to repair that.
The repairs were expected to take only a couple days.









