Pattaya businesses prepare for return of Chinese tourists

Pattaya business owners learned how to market their travel and hotel packages online in China to prepare for the return of Chinese tourists.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the GTEC Digital China seminar organized by the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau at the Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel March 16.



TCEB Director Suvatchai Nimmantewin said that the project stems from cooperation between the bureau and the private sector to sell products and services from small- and medium-sized companies online to the Chinese market.

As part of its three-year plan, TCEB is aiming to make Thailand the center of the meetings and seminar market in Southeast Asia and match SME products and services through the MICE industry.







Small businesses across the country have been pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic, especially those in the tourism industry. Therefore, TCEB plans to cooperate with the private sector in provinces popular among Chinese tourists to organize mobile GTEC Workshop activities to provide suggestions to business operators for development and recommendations of market channels for products and services and sell them on Chinese e-commerce platforms.

At the Pattaya workshop, business owners were trained to provide tourism and MICE services to Chinese people to prepare for communities to support Chinese tourists in the future.
































