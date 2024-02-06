Pattaya cracks down on homeless and panhandlers menace

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials from the Shelter for the Homeless under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in Chonburi Province spearheaded an effort to tackle the persistent menace of street people and panhandlers in Pattaya.

The collaborative effort consisting of officials from the Department of Local Administration, Pattaya City Police Station, Tourist Police, and Immigration Police on February 2 focussed on Jomtien Beach Road and Jomtien Second Road. Patrolling officers discovered individuals sleeping on the sand or using mats along the pedestrian walkway at Jomtien Beach.







Along Jomtien Second Road, four individuals, three men, and one woman, were found openly consuming alcohol and soliciting money from passing tourists. Authorities conducted searches within a building in Jomtien Soi 1, uncovering four individuals (three men and one woman) with drug-related paraphernalia. One man was found in possession of illicit substances, including methamphetamines and crystal methamphetamine, hidden in his pants.

Fourteen individuals were brought to Pattaya Police Station, with four agreeing to return voluntarily to their residences and ten refusing, leading to their detention for further legal procedures. Six individuals tested positive for drug use, and one individual faced charges for drug possession.

Ratchanee Worarat, Director of the Shelter for the Homeless emphasized the operation’s commitment to assisting those in need and maintaining social order. Those taken into custody would receive necessary assistance, including shelter and food. Legal actions would be taken against those refusing assistance to address public nuisance and criminal behaviours.

She stated, “This joint effort aims to enforce the provisions of the Homeless Act and align with the Ministry’s policy on social issues and human rights protection. It ensures that no one is left behind, providing aid to those in need, guided by principles of social welfare and human dignity.”































