Police uncover drug den in abandoned Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – Law enforcement and municipal authorities uncovered trespassing, illicit drug activities, and unauthorized power usage in an abandoned hotel in Soi 1, Jomtien Beach on February 5.

Despite a clear “No Trespassing” sign, the three-story hotel, closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, housed five individuals in separate rooms. Drug paraphernalia was discovered in each room, revealing the abandoned building as a hub for drug-related activities.







Authorities also found evidence of electricity theft, with unauthorized wiring traced into various rooms. Electrical authorities promptly disconnected the power and seized it as evidence. The detained individuals underwent urine tests, confirming drug use, leading to preliminary charges and evidence collection for legal proceedings.































