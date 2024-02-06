Burapa Pattaya Bike Week set to thrill the masses

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet unveiled plans for the 27th edition of the Pattaya Bike Week and the Spirit of Heroes event at a press conference held at Terminal 21 Pattaya Shopping Centre on February 3. The event, scheduled from February 8 to 10 at the Public Park, National Sports Complex, Soi Chaiyapruek 2, Pattaya City, aims to captivate both local and international motorcycle enthusiasts.







The initiative, themed “Spirit of Heroes,” seeks to boost the local and national tourism economy by providing diverse experiences catering to various traveller groups. The event promises a spectacular showcase of activities across eight zones, including Rock Stage, King Stage, Junior Stage, Cowboy Indian, Stunt Show, Sound System Zone, Shopping Zone, and Food Zone.

Attendees can look forward to parades, cowboy shows, stunt displays, national champion sound system performances, motorcycle paramotor showcases, small aircraft displays, fire shows, and spirit displays representing different communities. Notable artists such as Hi-Shock, Mai Siplor, V-Maverick, and Lam Morrison, along with performances from Malaysian artists, stunt shows from Sweden and drum shows from Maldives, are set to grace the event.

Safety remains a top priority, with a strong emphasis on responsible riding and promoting positive relationships between the government, private sector, and local communities. The event aims to create a vibrant and entertaining atmosphere, contributing to Pattaya City and Thailand’s overall appeal as a must-visit tourist destination.































