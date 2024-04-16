Pattaya cracks down on high-pressure PVC water guns during Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – With public safety a top priority during the Songkran festivities, Pattaya police launched a targeted operation to inspect shops suspected of illegally selling high-pressure PVC water guns.

The operation, conducted on the afternoon of April 15, focused on Lan Pho Market and New Naklua Market, aiming to identify and confiscate potentially hazardous water guns that could lead to accidents or injuries including loss of eyesight, during the celebratory period. Despite thorough inspections, no shops were found to be unlawfully selling such items.







Weekit Manarotkij, Banglamung District Chief, instructed authorities to further extend their inspections to specific areas in Pattaya, including Beach Road Sois 6, 7, and 8. This subsequent inspection yielded the confiscation of numerous high-pressure PVC water guns.

Weekit emphasized the severity of the offense, citing Consumer Protection Board’s Order No. 4/2007, which prohibits the sale of water guns utilizing direct water pressure from a pump. Offenders face harsh penalties, including imprisonment for up to three years or fines of up to 600,000 Baht.







In addition to enforcement measures, the Bang Lamung District Office issued public warnings against the use of high-pressure PVC water guns during Songkran and the upcoming Pattaya-Naklua Festival on April 18 & 19 respectively. Vendors have been directed not to sell such items to mitigate the risk of accidents and ensure a safe celebration for all participants.





































