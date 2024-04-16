Buddhist monks lead vibrant Songkran procession in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a joyous celebration of tradition and community solidarity, Wat Boon Sampan Temple, in collaboration with local officials and residents from Nongprue sub-district, marked the arrival of the Thai New Year with a colourful procession honouring the Songkran festival.

On April 13, participants congregated at Wat Boon Sampan Temple in East Pattaya to kick off the ceremonial journey. Led by Buddha images and revered Buddhist monks, the procession meandered through the streets, commencing at Khao Noi Road, traversing along the railway road, and culminating at Khao Talo Road.







As the procession wound its way through the bustling streets, a diverse assembly of residents and tourists enthusiastically joined in the revelry. Together, they poured water over the revered Buddha images, symbolizing the cleansing of past misfortunes and the welcoming of blessings and prosperity as the Thai New Year dawns.

This symbolic gesture, deeply entrenched in Thai tradition, embodies the essence of Songkran, fostering a sense of renewal and communal harmony among participants.





































