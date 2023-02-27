Thai Police Chief pledges fair bribery probe of police and immigration officers

National Police Chief Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas has affirmed that his agency will conduct a fair investigation into over 100 police officers and 116 immigration officers accused of accepting bribes from illegal online gambling operators and Chinese triads.

According to Police General Damrongsak, the investigation would be based solely on evidence after allegations emerged that immigration police accepted bribes to provide Chinese triad members with long-stay visas in Thailand.







The complaints filed against 116 immigration police officers in Khon Kaen province were revealed by Deputy National Police Chief Police General Surachate Hakpan, who claimed that illegal online gambling operators bribed more than 100 police officers, including ten police generals, which activist Atchariya Ruangrattanapong alleged involved an aide of the national police chief.

Responding to the claim, Police General Damrongsak said he was not aware of any individual holding that post but emphasized that the police would take action based on any evidence of wrongdoing.







The National Police Chief, meanwhile, questioned whether or not the number of officers involved in this bribery case would be as high as 116, although he reiterated that appropriate action would swiftly be taken against those found guilty of the crime. (NNT)



























