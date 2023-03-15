Pattaya councilman fixes water bills, noisy manhole covers

A Pattaya city councilman ordered repairs to leaky water systems and noisy manhole covers after residents’ persistent complaints.

Councilman Dilok Thongnak visited Soi Chaloemphrakiat 19 March 12 to hear gripes about suspiciously large increases in this month’s water bills. He called the Provincial Waterworks Authority, which came out and discovered that a clarifier at an apartment house was leaking, pushing up all the residents’ water bills. Dilok requested an immediate fix and correction of the water bills.







Meanwhile, Prasert Lemlae, chairman of South Pattaya Pattana Community, got Dilok to send street workers out to relevel manholes on South Road Soi 2 which banged loudly whenever driven over, annoying residents.

Pattaya streets have hundreds of shoddily installed manhole lids and sewer grates which bang and clang every time a vehicle runs over them sending city hall workers scrambling to fix them every time communities complain.



























