Ex-boyfriend pistol-whips former lover on Pattaya Beach

An abusive ex-boyfriend pistol-whipped his former lover in front of friends and tourists on Pattaya Beach.

Phonchalita Prakaisri, 20, suffered a gash on her forehead and nose and several broken fingers in the March 12 attack. She was treated at a local hospital.

Before leaving, she told police that she had broken up with the unidentified former boyfriend days ago. But he hunted her down on Pattaya Beach with four friends and demanded to be heard. When Phonchalita refused to talk to him, the suspect pulled out the 38-caliber handgun and swung to smack her in the face with it.







Phonchalita covered her face just in time, but ended up with broken fingers.

Friends intervened, but the suspect tried to shoot them. However, the gun misfired. Embarrassed, the bounced beau shot again, this time into the air to show his “manliness” and fled the scene like a coward.

Phonchalita identified her attacker to police who are hunting him down. He will be charged with assault and various weapons offenses.




























