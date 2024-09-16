Pattaya councillors urge action as East Pattaya canal faces flooding risks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Councillors are raising concerns about flooding risks from Klong Sua Phaew (Klong Nongyai), a canal in East Pattaya that frequently overflows, even without rain. On September 13, Council member Wichet Nongyai expressed worries about the canal’s ability to handle water from the Nongprue area and the North Pattaya wastewater treatment plant. With heavy rains threatening nearby residential areas, pressure is mounting on officials to act.







Council member Surin Yimyai noted that in a 2023 meeting, residents emphasized the urgent need for canal reinforcement due to regular flooding during heavy rains. Despite their calls, the reinforcement was not included in the 2023 development agenda. Both the community and council members are now pushing for immediate action to reinforce the canal.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai explained that Klong Sua Phaew, a drainage route from the Raiwanasin Market on Siam Country Club Road and part of Klong Nongyai, had been connected to a wastewater treatment pond. However, there are concerns about water from South Pattaya potentially overwhelming the canal.

To address these issues, the public works department plans to install 1-meter-high barriers along the canal and dredge it to better manage water from multiple sources, aiming to protect residents from future flooding.





































