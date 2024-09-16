Retired doctor shares insights on viruses and personal journey at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – Dr. Davie Kennedy, a retired Australian doctor with a background in engineering, addressed the September 11 meeting of the Pattaya City Expats Club, sharing his extensive knowledge on viruses, his personal medical journey, and his views on the current state of healthcare.

Dr. Davie, who practiced medicine in Australia for over two decades, began his talk by emphasizing the importance of understanding viruses and their impact on the human body. He delved into the mechanics of how viruses infect and replicate, the body’s response, and the importance of symptom management in treatment. His unique approach to explaining medical concepts, drawing parallels from his engineering background, made complex topics accessible to the audience.







He also shared his personal journey from engineering to medicine, highlighting the challenges and rewards of working in remote Australian communities and with Aboriginal populations. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in various capacities, including emergency departments and rural medicine.

Dr. Davie touched on controversial topics, including his views on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the medical community’s response to the pandemic. He advocated for informed decision-making and the right to bodily autonomy, sharing his own experience with the vaccine.

The presentation concluded with a musical performance by Dr. Davie, showcasing his multifaceted talents and leaving the audience both informed and entertained. To view the video of the presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UK6yCgHBKE.

After the presentation, MC George Wilson brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club





































