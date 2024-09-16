Cannabis club in Pattaya raided; Thais and foreigners arrested

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 14, Chonburi Immigration Police, in collaboration with Pattaya Tourist Police, conducted a surprise raid at a well-known cannabis club on Soi 6, Phra Tamnak Hill Road in South Pattaya. The venue, hosting a lively party with more than 50 Thai and foreign tourists, was found to be in violation of several laws.

The raid disrupted an event where patrons were observed partying, drinking alcohol, smoking cannabis, and dancing to a DJ’s music. The operation was triggered by a tip-off suggesting illegal drug activities were occurring. Authorities immediately halted the festivities and began their inspection.







During the raid, a Thai woman who identified herself as the club’s manager became agitated and demanded to see a search warrant. However, her objections were quickly overshadowed when officers discovered a suspicious white powder resembling ketamine in a plastic bag.

The police proceeded to check the passports of foreign tourists and ID cards of Thai patrons to identify individuals overstaying their visas. Drug tests were also administered to everyone present at the venue.

Several individuals were arrested during the raid including David, a 41-year-old Canadian DJ, for working without a valid work permit. Zico, a 23-year-old British tourist, was arrested for carrying a knife inside the club and attempted to flee but was apprehended about 800 meters away, hiding in a banana grove. Ms Suwan, a 26-year-old Thai woman and the club’s owner, was also arrested. Daniel, a 32-year-old British national, was detained for working without proper authorization.

The arrested men and woman were taken to the Chonburi Immigration Office for further investigation. They will face charges based on their individual offenses and will be transferred to Pattaya Police Station for prosecution under Thai law.





































