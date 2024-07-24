Pattaya councillors inspect wastewater treatment project on Koh Larn Island

PATTAYA, Thailand – According to city councillors following their July 21 inspection, construction of the third phase of the Koh Larn Island wastewater treatment system is progressing well.

The inspection team, led by Deputy Council Chairman Banjong Bandhoonprayuk, monitored the progress to ensure the project’s alignment with environmental and community well-being standards. The construction, undertaken by Sahakim Motor Co., Ltd., has a total budget of 78,950,000 baht.









“Pattaya City’s development policy emphasizes modern, safe, beautiful, and environmentally friendly facilities,” Banjong stated. “The allocated budget addresses various aspects, including the development and improvement of Koh Larn’s piers, wastewater treatment systems, waste management through incineration, and the enhancement of tourist attractions.”

He continued, “Several projects under this policy have already received budget approval, with some commencing construction and significant development. The wastewater treatment system on Koh Larn, in particular, aims to minimize environmental impact and improve the quality of life for both residents and tourists, ensuring maximum public benefit.”





































