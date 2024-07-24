Used cooking oil poses health risks to consumers, warns Pattaya officials

PATTAYA, Thailand – A health awareness program addressing the dangers of reused cooking oil was held at Pattaya City Hall on July 23. The initiative aimed to educate food business operators about the health risks associated with reused cooking oil and to ensure adherence to hygienic standards required by local and legal regulations.









As the number of food establishments in Pattaya – including restaurants, food parks, and street food vendors – continues to grow, and with the increasing popularity of fried foods, the use of cooking oil has surged. This trend has led to a rise in complaints and health concerns related to reused oil. The program sought to raise awareness about these risks, promote carbon emission reduction, and support sustainable tourism.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn emphasized that the program’s goal was to provide knowledge on the safe and environmentally friendly management of used cooking oil (UCO). He highlighted the health risks of reusing cooking oil, which can produce harmful compounds linked to conditions such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, and cancer.





































