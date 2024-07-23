Gerry Conway on fire at Royal Lakeside Golf Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Tuesday July 16, the Mabprachan Golf Society teed off at Royal Lakeside, courtesy of Dave Smith’s birthday competition. The weather gods smiled upon us, providing perfect golf conditions after a rainy Monday. The course was in excellent shape, and a refreshing breeze kept us cool. With 22 players in total, we split the group into low and high handicap competitions.









Low Handicap Competition: Gerry Conway stole the show with an impressive 45 Stableford points. His performance was unmatched, leaving him well ahead of the competition. The runner-up position was a close contest between Allan Cassin and Paul Greenaway, both scoring 36 points, with Allan edging out Paul on count back.

High Handicap Competition: The high handicap scores were more modest. We were pleased to have two ladies in the mix, and in a delightful turn of events, Som Oakes emerged as the winner with 34 Stableford points. Stan Rees took the runner-up spot after a count back, narrowly beating Jim Reid and Rosaleen. Near Pins: Sam Jeffrey. Acco, Paul Davies and Jonathan Pratt.





Results: Low Handicap: 1st Gerry Conway (18) – 45 points. 2nd Allan Cassin (12) – 36 points. High Handicap: 1st Som Oakes (34) – 34 points 2nd Stan Rees (35) – 30 points

After returning to My Bar, we celebrated Dave’s birthday with delicious food, drinks, and a grand birthday cake. Special thanks to Don for the perfect organization. Paul Davies was presented with the spoon.

We had two groups on Thursday, July 18 at Pattaya Country Club, enjoying another day of good weather and a well-maintained course. Despite the favourable conditions, high scores were elusive.

Family Affair: Rosaleen Garvey took the top spot with 32 Stableford points, narrowly defeating her husband, Danny, on count back. Near Pins: Jonathan Pratt, Allan Cassin, Spoon Winner: Allan Cassin. Results: 1st Rosaleen Garvey (36) – 32 points 2nd Danny Garvey (26) – 32 points. Here’s to another successful week of golf with great camaraderie and competition!





































