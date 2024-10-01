Pattaya Councillor uncovers substandard materials under crumbling Thepprasit Road sidewalk

PATTAYA, Thailand – The troubling state of newly constructed sidewalks along Thepprasit Road has brought to light significant issues in Pattaya’s infrastructure development. Despite being recently completed, large sections of these sidewalks are already sinking and cracking, raising serious concerns about the quality of materials and construction methods used. This revelation, first highlighted by Council Member Nikom Saengkaew during a recent City Hall meeting, points to a deeper problem in how such public works are managed.







Nikom, speaking directly to the city’s administration, voiced concerns over the rapidly deteriorating sidewalks, questioning the project’s quality and its warranty status. Residents had been vocal about the substandard conditions, reporting widespread damage along the sidewalks. Upon investigation, it was discovered that sand, not cement, had been used beneath the surface. This corner-cutting practice has significantly undermined the structural integrity of the walkways, leading to their premature failure.

Nikom pushed for an investigation to ensure that the necessary repairs fall within the project’s warranty, urging city officials to hold the responsible parties accountable. Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai confirmed that the sidewalk project remains under warranty, a relief for concerned residents. However, the Deputy Mayor’s comments also revealed ongoing issues with the enforcement of traffic laws. While the sidewalks were designed to be both walkable and durable, improper use – such as motorcycles and cars parking on the elevated curbs – has compounded the damage. The city has made efforts to curb these violations, but enforcement has been inconsistent.

The Public Works Department has already notified the contractor to begin inspections and initiate repairs. While the commitment to addressing the current problems is clear, Manot acknowledged that new issues often arise as old ones are fixed, indicating that more comprehensive, long-term solutions are needed.





































