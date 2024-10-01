Rider escapes inferno after electric scooter bursts into flames

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A pile of metal was all that remained after an electric scooter burst into flames at Nong Takian Park in Sattahip on the evening of September 29. Firefighters rushed to the scene, quickly extinguishing the blaze and preventing it from spreading to nearby areas.







The scooter’s owner recounted the incident, explaining that they had just returned home from the market when they heard a loud popping sound coming from the vehicle. In an attempt to disconnect the battery, flames suddenly erupted, resulting in the complete destruction of the electric scooter.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with initial reports suggesting that a malfunction in the battery may have triggered the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but officials are urging electric scooter users to exercise caution and ensure their vehicles are properly maintained to prevent similar incidents in the future.





































