Google announces 36 billion baht investment in cloud infrastructure and data centers in Bangkok and Chonburi

BANGKOK, Thailand – Google has announced a major investment of 36 billion baht to establish cloud infrastructure and data centers in Bangkok and Chonburi. This initiative is expected to generate economic value of around 140 billion baht and create more than 70,000 jobs over the next five years.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed gratitude for the investment, stating that it will help propel Thailand to become a digital hub in Southeast Asia. She highlighted Google’s efforts over the past five years to train millions of Thais in essential digital skills.



“The investment in data centers and cloud infrastructure in Bangkok and Chonburi, alongside the development of expertise in cloud computing and AI, aligns with the government’s Cloud-First policies and will unlock economic opportunities, improving the quality of life for all Thais,” the Prime Minister said.

Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, noted that this investment will expand opportunities for Thais in the digital age. The infrastructure will enable Thai businesses, innovators, and communities to fully benefit from cloud technology and artificial intelligence.







According to a study by Deloitte, the infrastructure investment is projected to add around 140 billion baht to Thailand’s GDP by 2029. It will also create an average of 14,000 jobs annually between 2025 and 2029, totaling over 70,000 jobs in the next five years.

The initial announcement of Google’s plan to establish data centers and cloud infrastructure in Thailand was made in 2022. A formal agreement with the Thai government followed in November 2023, driven by the government’s efforts to promote Cloud-First policies and ongoing digital skill development for both public sector workers and the general population.

The cloud infrastructure will be based in Bangkok, while the data center will be located in WHA Industrial Estate 4 in Chonburi’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). This will support the growing demand for Google Cloud, AI, and Google’s popular services in Thailand, such as Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Workspace.









This investment is a continuation of Google’s presence in Thailand, which spans nearly 13 years. In 2022, Google’s products and projects supported the creation of 250,000 jobs in Thailand and contributed over $4.3 billion (approximately 140 billion baht) to the economy.

Google has also been actively investing in AI literacy programs. Over the past five years, it has trained more than 3.6 million Thais, including students, educators, SME entrepreneurs, and software developers. Additionally, Google plans to enhance digital skills accessibility, with the goal of empowering 150,000 Thais by 2026.









Google’s investment follows the earlier announcement by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to invest 190 billion baht in Thailand by 2037, and Microsoft’s yet-to-be-finalized plan to establish a data center in the country.



























































