Pattaya Council inspects delayed football stadium project at Eastern Sports Center

PATTAYA, Thailand – City council members in Pattaya have inspected the progress of a football stadium construction project at the Eastern National Sports Center in Soi Chaiyaphruek 2, as officials work to resolve structural issues that have slowed development.

At 10 a.m. on March 17, Wisan Phettrakul, deputy chairman of the Pattaya City Council and chairman of the council’s Sports and Recreation Committee, led a delegation of council members to the site to review construction progress. He was joined by Banlue Kullavanich, chairman of the Pattaya City Council, and Praiwan Aromchuen, deputy chairman of the council, along with engineering officials from Pattaya City Hall.

Officials reported that the project has reached more than 67 percent completion. However, progress has been delayed due to structural problems with the stadium’s roof framework after the previous contractor abandoned the project.

According to Wisan Phettrakul, parts of the roof structure experienced subsidence and alignment issues, prompting the city’s engineering department to propose a budget of 22 million baht to reinforce the steel framework and ensure the structure meets safety and construction standards.

The proposed budget has already been submitted to the city council for consideration. The inspection was conducted to review technical details and confirm how the funds would be used before approval.





If the budget is approved, officials estimate that reinforcing the roof structure will take up to 150 days. Heavy machinery, including cranes, will be required for the work, which could potentially affect the stadium surface.

As a result, the roof structure must be completed first before construction can proceed on the stadium’s remaining components, including the running track and natural grass football field.









































