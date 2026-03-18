Fire destroys rental shack in Pattaya’s Arunothai area, no injuries reported

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out at a small rental home in the Arunothai area of Pattaya on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a rapid response from firefighters and local authorities.

The Pattaya Disaster Prevention and Mitigation radio center received reports of the blaze at around 2:30 p.m. on March 17 at a makeshift dwelling in Soi Arunothai 2, central Pattaya. Firefighters, police and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene with water trucks and firefighting equipment.

The structure, described as a small self-built rental shack made primarily of wood and other flammable materials, was quickly engulfed in flames. The fire spread rapidly and destroyed the building almost entirely, leaving only ashes and scattered debris behind.

Local municipal officers helped manage traffic and assist emergency crews as firefighters battled the blaze. It took more than 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further.

Nearby residents reported panic as thick black smoke and flames rose high into the sky, forcing people in the area to evacuate. A school located behind the scene also evacuated students attending summer classes as a precaution while the fire was being contained.

Several neighboring homes sustained minor damage as the flames spread briefly to nearby structures.





One unusual detail noted by residents was that a statue of Garuda inside the burned structure remained partially intact, sparking curiosity among onlookers.

The property owner, 54-year-old Suchart Seniwong Na Ayutthaya, said the building was used both as a residence and as a noodle stall. He explained that the home relied on solar power rather than a conventional electricity connection and that he had left the house earlier in the day without lighting any cooking fire.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported. However, forensic officers are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.









































