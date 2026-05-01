Dead battery drama at Jomtien as Pattaya 1337 hotline brings rapid roadside rescue

PATTAYA, Thailand – A driver stranded near Jomtien Beach received swift assistance after municipal officers stepped in to help restart a stalled vehicle due to a dead battery.

Local enforcement officers from the Jomtien area were called to the scene after a sedan failed to start along the beachfront. Upon arrival, officers used jumper cables to provide an emergency power boost, allowing the vehicle to restart and continue its journey safely.

The quick response helped ease the situation without disruption to traffic or visitors in the popular seaside area.

Officials reminded the public that assistance is available through the city’s 1337 hotline for emergencies and roadside incidents.

Authorities said they remain on standby to support residents and tourists across Pattaya’s beach zones.























































