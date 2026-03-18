Pattaya launches youth anti-drug campaign with football and music events

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is preparing to host a series of youth-focused activities aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

On March 17, Deputy Mayor Kristana Boonsawat chaired a planning meeting at Pattaya City Hall to prepare for the Youth Anti-Drug Campaign 2026, bringing together city council members, provincial officials and representatives from relevant government departments.

The campaign, organized by the Education Department’s Youth Activities Division, will take place from March 19 to April 3. Activities will be held every Thursday and Friday from 4:00 p.m. onwards at the Pattaya Youth Center sports field.

City officials say the program aims to strengthen awareness among young people about the risks of drug use while encouraging them to spend their free time in productive and creative ways.

The event will feature three main competitions: a four-a-side football tournament titled “Pattaya Junior Open 2026,” an anti-drug music contest, and an anti-drug cover dance competition. Organizers hope the mix of sports and performing arts will attract broad participation from students and youth groups across the city.





During the meeting, officials discussed coordination between agencies and preparations to ensure the activities run smoothly and safely.

City leaders say the initiative is intended to create positive spaces for young people, reduce risk factors linked to drug abuse, and help strengthen a safe and resilient community in Pattaya.



































