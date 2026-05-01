Pattaya overwhelmed by Labor Day wave as roads choke and beaches overflow

PATTAYA, Thailand – Beaches in Pattaya were packed with holidaymakers on May 1 as workers and families poured into the city to celebrate Labor Day, creating a lively atmosphere—and heavy traffic.

Large numbers of visitors from Chonburi and nearby provinces traveled by private cars and buses to popular spots such as Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach, turning the coastline into a sea of holidaymakers.

The beaches were filled with families laying out mats, relaxing in the sea breeze, and enjoying the holiday together. Many others opted for umbrella and deckchair services, boosting business for local operators.







The surge in visitors led to traffic congestion in several areas, particularly along beachfront roads, as the long holiday weekend drew consistent crowds throughout the day.

Despite the congestion, the festive mood translated into strong earnings for local businesses. Vendors, restaurants, street stalls, and traditional Thai massage providers reported a significant jump in income, with many welcoming the influx of customers after quieter periods.























































