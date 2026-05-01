Storm clouds over tourism as Pattaya leaders call for decisive government action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials and tourism industry leaders have met with Thailand’s newly appointed tourism minister to discuss urgent measures aimed at restoring confidence among travelers and strengthening the sector’s long-term resilience.

On May 1, Poramet Ngampichet led a delegation to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in Bangkok to congratulate Surasak Phanjaroenworakul on his appointment, while also holding in-depth discussions on policy direction and industry challenges.







The delegation included deputy mayors, city council representatives, and key stakeholders from the private sector, such as tourism and business associations in Pattaya and Chonburi.

Key proposals focused on integrating cultural elements into tourism to increase value and revenue, as well as the creation of a dedicated tourism promotion fund. Officials also suggested encouraging tourists to obtain travel insurance—covering life and accidents—to reduce financial burdens in case of emergencies.

Discussions also addressed improving environmental infrastructure and ensuring fair pricing to maintain visitor satisfaction. A major concern raised was the regulation of illegal accommodation, with calls to ensure all operators are properly licensed, meet safety standards, and contribute fairly through taxation.

The meeting also touched on broader challenges affecting tourism, including regional instability in eastern areas and rising operational costs driven by higher global oil prices. These factors, officials said, are impacting both domestic and international travel demand.







To counter these pressures, proposals included improving travel convenience and expanding visa-free policies to attract more visitors, while maintaining effective screening systems to ensure quality tourism aligned with Pattaya’s international status.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of aligning national policy with local realities, noting that Pattaya remains one of Thailand’s key tourism hubs. The meeting underscored growing cooperation between central government and local authorities to navigate economic challenges and support sustainable tourism recovery in the eastern region.

















































