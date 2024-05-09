Pattaya confident in timely completion of Sports Complex project

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Engineering Office issued a progress report on May 8 regarding the ongoing construction project for the third phase of the Eastern Region Sports Complex in Soi Chaiyapruek, East Pattaya, highlighting significant advancements and meticulous monitoring efforts.

With an initial duration of 820 days, the construction project has been underway for 222 days, leaving 598 days remaining. Notably, the contractor has already completed 9.77% of the work, exceeding expectations by being 46 days ahead of schedule. This early progress indicates a promising trajectory for the project’s timely completion, ensuring its accessibility for public use.







While overall progress remains positive, challenges have arisen, particularly concerning additional damages to the sports field beyond the scope of the third phase contract. Issues such as electrical systems and damages from the previous contractor, who abandoned the work, have been identified. The Finance Office has conducted a preliminary assessment of these damages and forwarded the findings to the legal team for further action.

Regarding specific project components, noteworthy progress has been made on the construction of the entrance to the main ceremonial platform. The structure for the entrance and disabled ramps has achieved 100% completion, marking significant strides in accessibility. The roof structure stands at 80% completion, and construction of car ramps and staircase structures for the entrance has also been fully completed. Additionally, work on the vertical bracing, involving the installation of 73 sets, is underway, with 32.8% completion achieved thus far.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn emphasized that the Pattaya City Engineering Office maintains rigorous monitoring practices on a monthly basis to ensure smooth construction progress and adherence to established timelines. He reassured the public, stating, “With steady advancements and diligent oversight, the completion of the Eastern Region Sports Complex third phase promises to enhance recreational opportunities and infrastructure in East Pattaya for years to come.”





































