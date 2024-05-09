Drunken security guard sparks chaos in east Pattaya village

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue police rushed to Ekmongkol 4 Village, in Soi Khao Talo, east Pattaya, on May 7, following reports of a drunken man causing a disturbance. The perpetrator, identified as a 35-year-old security guard of the housing estate, was found clad only in underpants, exhibiting signs of intoxication and disorderliness.

Eyewitnesses reported that the intoxicated man was shouting loudly, hurling curses, and throwing objects at passing villagers. Despite the arrival of police officers, the situation escalated as the perpetrator continued to behave aggressively, verbally abusing and attempting to physically harm the officers. Consequently, additional police reinforcements were summoned as a precautionary measure.







Prasert, a 35-year-old local resident who was dining nearby, recalled that the security guard in question was typically diligent and well-mannered, rarely involved in conflicts. However, on this occasion, excessive alcohol consumption likely precipitated his intoxicated state and subsequent erratic behavior. Concerned bystanders alerted the authorities to intervene, averting potential harm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as authorities worked to subdue the unruly individual and restore order to the neighborhood.





































