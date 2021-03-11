Pattaya community donates 25,000 baht to revive beloved health volunteer

Friends and neighbors came to the aid of a respected pair of Pattaya village health volunteers hit by tragedy.



On behalf of Soi Khopai Community residents and civic organizations, former Pattaya Mayor Niran Wattanasartsathorn on March 10 presented 25,000 baht to Boonma U-yen, vice chairwoman of Soi Khopai Primary Healthcare Center, to care for her 65-year-old bedridden husband, Sumpao.

Boonma, 63, quit her sewing, community work and other activities to take care of her husband of 30 years after he suffered a debilitating stroke two years ago in which his brain was deprived of oxygen for several minutes.







The former prize-winning petanque athlete is now catatonic and Boonma said his condition is deteriorating. These days his eyes barely move and his muscles show no reaction during physical therapy.

She said she is making a last push to bring him back through Chinese acupuncture twice a week, physical therapy and good nutrition. The donated funds will go toward that effort.















