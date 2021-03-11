Thailand will need a national referendum before rewriting constitution

The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that parliament is authorized to rewrite the charter but a referendum must be held first.



The court confirmed the legitimacy of constitutional changes but a national referendum must be held first to ask people if they agree with it.

After the draft of the new charter is completed, a fresh referendum must be held again, said the court in a statement.

The ruling came after parliament sought the court’s view on the legality of rewriting the charter.

Paiboon Nititawan, a deputy leader of the coalition-leading Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and senator Somchai Sawaengkarn proposed the motion to seek a Constitutional Court ruling on the legality of the charter amendment process.

The House and Senate voted and endorsed the proposal to seek a Constitutional Court ruling. (TNA)













