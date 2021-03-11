Thailand eases quarantine rules for foreigners

By Pattaya Mail
The national committee on communicable diseases has resolved to reduce the 14-day mandatory quarantine for foreigners and the new rules will apply to three types of travelers.

The Public Health Ministry’s national committee on communicable diseases has resolved to reduce the 14-day mandatory quarantine for travelers. This decision was made in line with the fact that Covid-19 vaccinations are easing the pandemic globally.

The new quarantine rules will apply to three types of travelers – seven-day quarantine for foreigners who have a vaccination certificate dated no more than three months and no less than 14 days, plus a Covid-free certificate; seven-day quarantine for Thais returning home with a vaccination certificate dated no more than three months and no less than 14 days, but do not have a Covid-free certificate; and ten-day quarantine for foreigners who have a Covid-free certificate but no vaccination certificate.



These regulations apply to all except travelers from Africa, where a highly contagious variant of the virus has surfaced. Travelers from African countries will still have to undergo the full 14-day quarantine. (NNT)

