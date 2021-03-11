Thailand eases quarantine rules for foreigners

The Public Health Ministry’s national committee on communicable diseases has resolved to reduce the 14-day mandatory quarantine for travelers. This decision was made in line with the fact that Covid-19 vaccinations are easing the pandemic globally.



The new quarantine rules will apply to three types of travelers – seven-day quarantine for foreigners who have a vaccination certificate dated no more than three months and no less than 14 days, plus a Covid-free certificate; seven-day quarantine for Thais returning home with a vaccination certificate dated no more than three months and no less than 14 days, but do not have a Covid-free certificate; and ten-day quarantine for foreigners who have a Covid-free certificate but no vaccination certificate.







These regulations apply to all except travelers from Africa, where a highly contagious variant of the virus has surfaced. Travelers from African countries will still have to undergo the full 14-day quarantine. (NNT)











