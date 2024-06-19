Pattaya commemorates 80th anniversary of D-DAY with solemn ceremony

PATTAYA, Thailand – Against the picturesque backdrop of the Royal Varuna Yacht Club in Pattaya, a poignant ceremony unfolded to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of the French Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944. Organized by the Royal British Legion Thailand and hosted with the gracious permission of the Commodore and staff of the Royal Varuna Yacht Club, the event was made possible through the generous support of numerous financial sponsors. Father David Price gave a sermon on the Act of Remembrance with short histories of the historic day given by HE Mark Gooding OBE, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand and Aswin Techajeonvikul, Honorary Patron of British Legion Thailand.







A Brief History of D–Day, June 6, 1944

Known as the “Great Adventure,” General Eisenhower famously characterized the Allied invasion of Western Europe as it commenced on June 6, 1944, with the largest seaborne assault in history. This pivotal operation culminated less than three months later in the defeat of Axis forces in France and the subsequent Allied advances towards Paris, Brussels, Antwerp, and the frontier of the River Rhine.

Beyond the iconic beach landings, the gruelling conflict extended into the orchards, hedgerows, pastures, and dense woodlands of Northern France. Here, Allied troops engaged in fierce land battles supported by formidable sea and air power, reminiscent of the brutal attrition seen during World War I’s Battle of the Somme.

The commemorative event in Pattaya served as a poignant reminder of the bravery, immense sacrifices, and unwavering resilience displayed by Allied forces during this pivotal chapter in history. It underscored the enduring importance of preserving and honouring the memory of those who fought and fell in the name of freedom and peace. As attendees reflected on the True Spirit of Normandy, the ceremony reinforced the timeless values of courage, solidarity, and remembrance that continue to resonate deeply across generations.







































