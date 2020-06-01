Pattaya cloudy with fairly widespread heavy rain and thunder strikes June 1-3

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 32-36 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meters in thundershower areas.







During 1 – 3 June, scattered thundershowers and heavy rain. During 4 – 7 June, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-27°C. Maximum temperature 30-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.

