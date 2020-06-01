Pattaya cloudy with fairly widespread heavy rain and thunder strikes June 1-3

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya City, Chonburi province.
Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part
Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 32-36 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meters in thundershower areas.



During 1 – 3 June, scattered thundershowers and heavy rain. During 4 – 7 June, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-27°C. Maximum temperature 30-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast
Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast

Eastern Part 4 Weeks Weather Forecast 
Eastern Part 4 Weeks Weather Forecast


