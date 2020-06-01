Thailand reports one more Covid-19 Case, returnee from Russia

BANGKOK – Thailand reported one new coronavirus virus case on Monday as the country started the third round of lockdown easing to allow resumption of theatres and spas and shorten curfew hours.







The new patient was a returnee from Russia and was in state quarantine, said the spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The total cases were recorded at 3,082 and 60 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospitals and 2,965 fully recovered.



The death toll remains at 57.

The new infection is a 43-year-old woman, who arrived on May 20 and was placed under quarantine in Chonburi province.

She tested positive to coronavirus in the second lab test on May 31 without showing any symptoms.

In the third round of lockdown easing in effect today, the CCSA allows more business resumptions and restricted activities at spas, theatres, beauty parlours, fitness clubs, sports fields, schools, convention halls, zoos and ponds for sports. (TNA)











