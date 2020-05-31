2 Bang Saray men die cleaning polluted well

Two Bang Saray men died of apparent hydrogen sulfide poisoning while dredging a well behind their house.

Khet Udomsak and Sattahip rescue divers recovered the bodies of Nared Pilan, 48, and his cousin Komkid Pranut, 50, from the 30-meter-deep well in Napaphan Land Village May 29.







Komkid’s wife Sumittra said the two had gone out around 11 a.m. and climbed down to the well to clean out garbage and install a water pump. But by 1 p.m. they had not returned and she got worried. After spotting only their shoes on the well’s edge, she called authorities.

Authorities speculated the two were poisoned by hydrogen sulfide, a highly poisonous gas that can form naturally by decaying organic matter, sewage sludge and liquid manure.











