Pattaya cleans up Naklua streets, canal, beach

City officials sent out crews on Monday to spruce up Naklua into the international tourist destination it claims to be.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai at around 10 a.m. July 5 visited the “Clean Before Dawn by Community for Community” project to clean roads, canals, and beaches.







Chalermpol Phonlookin, asst. secretary to Pattaya’s Mayor, and Sutee Tubnonghee, director of the Environment Office, joined staff from the cleanliness and sewage maintenance section, Pollution Control Division, Environment Office, and relevant sectors to clean the Old Market Community at Grandpa Shrine.

Naklua Old Market, Naklua Long Bridge, Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Foundation, and Nok Yang Canal were all given a good scrubbing.































