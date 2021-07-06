Overdue sand trap on Sukhumvit road South Pattaya nears completion

Construction on a flood-mitigation sand trap on Sukhumvit Road is past its scheduled completion date, but the unnamed contractor said it is “almost finished.”







The 4,319,907 baht project, which began on Sept. 20 last year, was scheduled to wrap up on March 28 this year. The contractor said the delay was due to problems relating to operations. They didn’t elaborate.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad inspected the construction site in front of the Esso Gas Station on July 5.







The 228 square meter sand trap, 3.5 meters deep, is meant to reduce flooding by collecting sand, keeping it from clogging drainpipes.

The contractor said the crew is prepared to return the road surface soon.



















