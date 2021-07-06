International travelers with CoEs can land on Koh Samui from July 15

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed that the Samui Plus program, for inoculated tourists, should open for Certificate of Entry (CoE) applications this week, as Surat Thani is slated to open three islands (Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao) on July 15.







TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the approval process will not be delayed, like in the Phuket scheme, because the Royal Gazette published approvals for other areas’ reopening plans last week.

The program just needs approval from the sub-committee of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) this week for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to start the CoE registration process for the Samui Plus scheme.







Mr. Yuthasak said the number of tourists expected to arrive is estimated at 1,000 in the first 30 days, generating at least 100 million baht for the provincial economy. It has predicted fewer visitors than Phuket, because this model comes with more restrictions, and the island will attract a specific group of travelers who are already fans of Koh Samui, such as tourists seeking health and wellness experiences or those wanting to learn to dive. (NNT)



















